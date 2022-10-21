Motsi Mabuse reveals mum's surprising reaction to Oti's departure The star has returned as a judge on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing - the first without her sister

Motsi Mabuse has opened up about life on Strictly Come Dancing without her sister Oti Mabuse.

MORE: Motsi Mabuse breaks chair after Fleur East's 'overwhelming' performance

The star, 41, recentlyreturned to the BBC show’s judging panel once more - but it’s the first series since her dance pro sibling, 32, departed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse breaks chair following steamy routine

Speaking to Hello! about what it was like without Oti on Strictly, Motsi said: “It’s different.

“I just feel like she is missing for me because I always used to look at her, but in some sort of way the family is more relaxed.”

Motsi also shared their mum’s surprising reaction to her youngest daughter leaving the show behind.

She revealed: “My mother was very stressed out when we were both in the show and now she doesn’t care, she is very relaxed.”

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing judges' dazzling homes revealed

MORE: Oti Mabuse shares rare snaps of adorable niece - and sister Motsi reacts

Motsi, who recently penned her autobiography Finding My Own Rhythm, revealed that she would be surprising her family with the book this festive season.

When asked if they had read it yet, she said: “No they haven’t because I didn’t ask them to. I will give it to them for Christmas.

“Everyone in my family has a view and opinion about everything in my life so I was like, ‘Let me do this on my own so I can put everything down as I saw it.’”

She jokingly added: “They can write their own book afterwards!”

The star has returned to the judging panel for the latest series of Strictly

Motsi has been on the Strictly judging panel since 2019, but there was a moment when she almost took a different career path.

In her new memoir, she revealed how as a limelight-loving 13-year-old she entered a school swimming competition despite being barely able to swim.

However, determined, she placed second in the competition, recalling: "I simply didn't stop. I swam literally for my life. I managed the whole stretch in a single breath. I wanted to be seen so I just swam."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.