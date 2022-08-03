Oti Mabuse shares rare snaps of adorable niece - and sister Motsi reacts Oti Mabuse has been teaching her niece how to dance

Oti Mabuse has shared some adorable snaps of herself teaching her very talented niece how to dance - and it looks like the youngster is a natural! Posting an album of photos to Instagram, the former Strictly pro captioned the pics: "What 'aunty I want to dance' looks like… she’s so good, so flexible and so adorable @mlindikulashe waiting for you to teach her now."

While the little girl is Oti's sister's Phemelo, her other sister, fellow Strictly star Motsi, commented on the post, writing: "Auntie Motsi proud," to which Oti jokily replied: "@motsimabuse You wait until I get the other one," alluding to Motsi's three-year-old daughter who she shares with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk.

Ballet dancer Mlindi Kulashe also responded to the post, writing: "Oh friend, with those facilities, I’m ready to train her." Others were quick to comment on how adorable Oti’s little niece is, with Strictly pro Nancy Xu writing: "STOPPED IT," while Donna Preston added: "ADORABLE."

While the Strictly pros have returned to rehearsals ahead of the much-anticipated new series, Oti confirmed that she would not be returning for 2022 in order to explore new projects. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

Oti has been teaching her niece how to dance

"Lifting the glitterball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever." She has since gone on to host a singing dating show, Romeo and Duet, and has appeared alongside her friend and fellow Strictly winner Bill Bailey on Celebrity Gogglebox.

