Motsi Mabuse breaks chair after Fleur East's 'overwhelming' performance

Strictly's Motsi Mabuse was certainly a fan of Fleur East's sultry Argentine Tango with her partner Vito Coppola so much that she broke her chair!

Craig Revel Horwood jumped to Moti's aid as she proceeded to grab onto the judge's table after the steamy performance, and brought back the chair cushion that seemed to have gotten caught up in the fiasco.

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse breaks chair following steamy routine

As Craig fixed her chair Motsi said: "Wow, wow, wow, wow…" Tess interjected "She's overwhelmed!" Motsi continued: "Yes girl, I had to control myself, it didn't work, I couldn't! Strong, powerful, controlled you made us wait three dances and a dance off to see that, congratulations that was definitely the best!"

The duo received glowing critiques from the other judges and received two scores of ten points from Anton and Motsi. Craig and Shirley followed just behind awarding the pair 9 points each.

Craig had to help out his co-star following the accident

The fabulously intense routine was performed to Paint it Black by Ciara.

Last week, the couple received an incredible 29 points on Saturday night for their elegant American Smooth to Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid, but that wasn't enough to save the couple from the dreaded dance off.

The routine was incredible

The couple performed their routine again alongside Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice, who ended up leaving the show after three of the judges, Anton du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood, chose to save Fleur and Vito.

Taking to Instagram following the results, Fleu revealed she was "grateful" to have been saved and thanked everyone for their support.

So grateful to be saved by the judges this week. But so so sad to say goodbye to my friend @iamrichieanderson [sad face emoji] - thank you so much for your messages of support. We will work harder this week and do our absolute best on the dance floor. @bbcstrictly #fleurito."

