Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares totally different career path she considered

Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens this week, and with it comes Motsi Mabuse, who is back as a judge.

Oti Mabuse's sister is known for her stellar dancing career, and has been on the Strictly judging panel since 2019, but there was a time when the 41-year-old almost followed a different path, spurred on by her love of being centre of attention.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's first trailer is here

In her new memoir, Finding My Own Rhythm: My Story, Motsi revealed that she was so desperate for the limelight aged 13, that she entered a swimming competition at school, despite the fact she could barely swim.

Motsi was only able to swim if she was holding her breath, and when she couldn't hold it any longer, she had to put her feet on the ground.

Despite her limitations, the dancer entered a swimming competition at school. She dove straight into the pool, which had no shallow end, meaning she was unable to plant her feet on the ground.

Motsi Mabuse has judged four seasons of Strictly

"I simply didn't stop," she wrote in her memoir. "I swam literally for my life. I managed the whole stretch in a single breath."

Motsi's determination saw her place second in the competition, explaining: "I wanted to be seen so I just swam."

Motsi Mabuse has always been determined

The judge's sister, Oti Mabuse, who was one of the pro dancers on Strictly, recently quit the show, with Motsi sending her support.

"It’s time to fly baby girl!" she wrote. "I am so proud of you, fearless, courageous and so looking forward to seeing your dreams come true."

