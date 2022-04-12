Meet Celebrity Bake Off star Motsi Mabuse's husband The star has been married since 2017

Motsi Mabuse is best known for sitting on the judging panel on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, taking over from Dame Darcey Bussell in 2019. Just like her sister, Oti Mabuse, Motsi is becoming a frequent face on our TV screens and is set to appear on The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday.

MORE: Motsi Mabuse heartbroken over husband's family tragedy

But who is the South African dancer married to? Read on to find out more about her relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse gives rare glimpse of daughter in adorable video

Who is Motsi Mabuse's husband?

Motsi is married to fellow dancer, Evgenij Voznyuk, who is from Ukraine. The pair tied the knot in an intimate legal ceremony in 2017 before celebrating with a larger wedding in Majorca.

The couple share one child, a three-year-old daughter whose name has never been publicly revealed. The family live in Germany, where Motis and Evgenij run a dance school together.

MORE: Strictly's Motsi Mabuse issues heartbreaking plea over 'racism' experienced amid Ukraine crisis

MORE: Motsi Mabuse puts 'family first' as she and husband Evgenij announce big change

The 40-year-old recently opened up about her home life, revealing that no matter how busy her work life becomes, family is always her priority.

The couple have been married since 2017

She told Germany's BILD der Frau: "Family always comes first. Everything else is organised around it. Honestly, what remains when everything is taken away from me? My family, of course, my husband and our sweet daughter."

On how she is raising her daughter, the dancer said: "Lovingly. She gets attention, we talk a lot. And I'm proud that she can express herself and name her emotions. A lot of adults can't do that."

The pair share one child together

While speaking to The Sunday Mirror magazine Notebook back in September, Motsi was asked if she would ever consider relocating to the UK with her family. "I would but let's see what the future holds," she said.

"I know the UK's going through its own thing and there's a lot of heavy problems here but the number of people of my colour is much more than in Germany. My daughter's the only black child in her kindergarden class and I don't want it to be that way forever."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off - Stand Up To Cancer airs at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday 12 April.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.