The Pact: Where was series two filmed? Rakie Ayola stars in the drama

The BBC's gripping drama series, The Pact, is back - and just like the first series wowed viewers with its stunning scenery, the new episodes are set to do the same.

Seasons two, which features a fresh cast, focuses on a grieving family whose lives are changed forever when they are contacted by a stranger claiming to be connected to them. Read on to find out the filming locations used for season two of the popular drama…

Where is The Pact season two set?

Just like the first series, the new season is set in South Wales, but this time on the coast.

The show's writer and executive producer, Pete McTighe, said that the season's coastal setting was "important, mainly as a contrast to series one".

"The environment for me is always a character. It’s really important on the page that there’s that sense of place, and the Welsh coastline really gave us that," he said. "There’s something beautiful but also wistful and almost tragic about the Welsh coast. There is this mysticism and peace to it but then it also has this intense power and danger. That’s a really great combination.

Filming took place in Wales

"There are lots of scenes that are shot on the beach and along the cliffs. We really took advantage of that as much as we could and because we were so lucky with the weather it looks fantastic."

Where was The Pact season two filmed?

Locations such as Penarth pier and Rest Bay in Porthcawl were used for season two, as well as beaches at Southern Down and Llantwit Major, which was also the location for Christine's house.

Meanwhile, scenes for Will and Samantha's house were filmed in Marine Drive in Barry and Port Talbot was used as the location for Megan's wedding.

Port Talbot was used as the location for Megan's wedding

Star of the series, Rakie Ayola, who was born in Cardiff, told WhatToWatch.com: "I grew up in Ely, which is West Cardiff, and when I was a kid, we would go to Barry Island a lot, but we never made it down to Penarth, which is just a few miles further down the road.

"We filmed a lot of this in Penarth and Penarth pier, which is lovely and I never knew it existed. Working there was a real eye-opener for me and it filled me with joy, but also sadness, because I realised it could have been my childhood. I don’t know why my parents didn’t take us there more when we were kids!"

