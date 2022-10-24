Strictly's Katya Jones speaks out amid Tony Adams fix claims The pair were saved from the dance-off on Sunday

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has taken to her Instagram Stories to assure fans that she and her celebrity dance partner, Tony Adams, are working hard in the rehearsal room to keep their place in the competition.

The post comes after viewers of the show complained about the pair surviving the latest week of the show, with some feeling that the couple deserved to be in the dance-off.

Sharing a snap of her and Tony following Sunday's results, the Russian dancer wrote: "Thank you so much everyone! I can reassure you that we are doing nothing less [than] working our butts off and learning, learning, learning.

"Not every week comes out as perfect as we rehearse, fears and nerves still show up. But as long as you're here to support our journey and want to see us dance - we shall keep going and give our everything!"

After performing their Cha Cha Cha to the Grandstand Theme Tune on Saturday night, the duo managed to avoid the dance-off thanks to the public vote, despite landing the bottom place of the leaderboard with 19 points.

Instead, Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer found themselves performing a second time for the judges along with Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dance-off.

Katya took to Instagram to reassure fans

Following Jayde and Karen's Charleston to the Victoria Wood song The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It) and Molly and Carlos' Couple's Choice to the Grange Hill theme tune, the judges decided that it was time for Jayde to bow out of the competition.

Choosing to save Molly and Carlos, Motsi said: "Well I thought you were both brilliant, I thought that both performances were better than Saturday night but I am going to save Molly and Carlos."

Jayde and Karen were voted off on Sunday

Anton Du Beke also chose to save the couple, adding: "Well it's terrible really. The dance-off is such a difficult place to find yourself, and it's so disappointing… But just based on that performance, the couple I would like to save with a slightly more polished technique are Molly and Carlos."

