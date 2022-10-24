The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares adorable new photo with baby girl - and fans are saying the same thing The woodwork expert welcomed his first child in July

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has shared an adorable new photo of him and his baby girl enjoying a sunny Sunday stroll in the countryside.

The BBC star, who welcomed his first child with his wife, Polly, back in July, took to Instagram to share the sweet snap, which shows the little girl resting in a baby carrier attached to her dad.

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk melts hearts as he restores treasured gift for baby daughter

He wrote in the caption: "Countryside walks with my little one taken a few weeks ago in better weather."

Fans were quick to comment under the heartwarming photo, with one person writing: "Awww bless, hope you both enjoyed your walk. So precious," while another added: "Wow so cute. Beautiful picture Will."

Others were quick to point out how much the baby has grown since July, with one person commenting: "She's growing fast! Proud daddy," while another added: "Growing fast."

The post comes just a few weeks after Will revealed that he had restored his old teddy bear as a gift for his daughter.

Will delighted fans with a new photo of his daughter

The star shared a short video of the process in which he carefully washed and dried the cuddly toy before sewing up any patches, brushing its fur and adding an adorable blue ribbon tied in a bow.

He wrote in the caption: "In the spirit of 'Make Do And Mend', I thought I'd clean and repair my old teddy bear for my baby daughter.

"Thank you @theteddybearladies for the advice x," he added before adding the hashtags: "#makedoandmend #therepairshop."

Will's followers were quick to praise his work, with one person writing: "This is just adorable, love it," while another added: "Awww. So sweet. Great job Will!"

Fans have been loving watching Will on The Repair Shop recently. The 37-year-old returned back to work in August after a period of paternity leave. Marking the occasion in an Instagram post, he posted two adorable snaps showing the dad-of-one cradling his new baby while sporting a T-shirt with the words "Girl dad" printed on it.

Will welcomed his daughter in July

He wrote in the caption: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family.

"The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

