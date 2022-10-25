The Good Doctor fans crying 'real tears' over heartbreaking moment in latest episode The current season has been getting viewers all emotional

Fans of The Good Doctor were left crying “real tears” after the latest episode turned out to be unexpectedly moving.

Viewers found themselves getting emotional after some particularly heartbreaking moments.

The sixth season of the ABC series began on 3 October, with episode four airing Monday evening.

In the latest installment, titled ‘Shrapnel’, the doctors raced against time to treat a man who has been hit with shrapnel in his arm while reenacting military incidents. It turned out the patient still had a charged piece of the device in his limb - and so the team tried to diffuse the situation before it was too late.

Elsewhere in the jam-packed episode, they consoled a young man whose foot was severed while skinny dipping and a number of the medics experienced relationship woes in their personal lives.

The dramatic scenes reduced many of those tuning in to tears, with many saying that - just a few episodes in - this season is pulling on their heartstrings the most so far. One person wrote: “I finished The Good Doctor and I think I can officially say that it's the series that I've shed the most tears on and I still want to cry more.”

Another commented: “Do not watch The Good Doctor while on the treadmill, you will have to pause because of the [number] of tears leaking from your eyes.” A third shared: “I did not know The Good Doctor would have me in tears.”

Viewers all said the same thing about the latest episode of The Good Doctor

A fourth added: “I’m LITERALLY crying real tears right now, I look crazy.” Meanwhile, others said they were “hooked” on the latest season and joked that it was a “good show”.

The series follows a young autistic surgeon from Wyoming called Dr Shaun Murphy who relocates to California to work in a prestigious hospital. It stars Freddie Highmore, who previously appeared in the iconic children’s films Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, in the lead role.

