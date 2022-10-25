The Daily Lowdown: I'm a Celebrity faces major setback at set - details

In today's The Daily Lowdown, we are discussing I'm a Celebrity setback due to difficult weather conditions in Australia.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Succession season 4 first teaser reveals tense Shiv and Tom moment

Not only that, we are discussing the sad loss of Will and Grace star Leslie Jordan, Kim Kardashian's recent comments about Kanye West, and James Corden's Late Late Show comments on his restaurant ban...

LISTEN: Check out today's Daily Lowdown here

The return of I’m a Celebrity might be just around the corner, but ITV bosses have been forced to close the camp days before the celebs were due to arrive thanks to the torrential rain and floods. An ITV spokesperson confirmed that the camp was closed for 24 hours as a precautionary measure - so hopefully all will be well by the time the celebs arrive to their jungle home. This isn’t the first time the set has been forced to close, as celebs were moved from the camp in Wales due to bad weather back in 2021.

Emmy-winning star Leslie Jordan has tragically died in a car crash, aged 67. The actor was best known for starring in Will and Grace and American Horror Story - and his representative said that the world is a darker place without his love and light. Stars have taken to social media to pay tribute including his Will and Grace co-star Sean Hayes, who said he was one of the funniest people he had ever had the pleasure of working with. Our thoughts are with Leslie’s family and friends at this time.

Kim Kardashian has spoken out against her ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic comments, saying that hate speech is never ok or excusable and adding that she stands with the Jewish community. Kanye’s comments have also led to a completed documentary about the rapper being scrapped, with the makers saying that they will not support content that amplifies his platform.

MORE: Taylor Swift shocks fans with new announcement after Midnights release

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham admit to 'missing' sons Brooklyn and Romeo during magical trip to Disney

James Corden has addressed the drama surrounding his brief ban from the New York restaurant Balthazar. While on the Late Late Show, he revealed that his wife Julia was given food that she was allergic to, and had made a sarcastic comment after the third time the order came back to the table incorrectly. He said that he deeply regretted his sarcastic comments during the dinner, calling his comments ungracious.

Rishi Sunak is officially the new Prime Minister of Great Britain after meeting King Charles III on Tuesday. While addressing the nation for the first time in his new role, Rishi said he had accepted His Majesty's invitation to form a government, and paid tribute to the former PM Liz Truss, who resigned from the role after 49 days in office. While thanking her for her service, Rishi conceded that mistakes were made along the way, and said that the nation is facing difficult times ahead.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.