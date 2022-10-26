Strictly's Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu make honest confession about criticised dance The pair were in the dreaded dance-off at the weekend

Strictly Come Dancing's Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu have spoken candidly about their couple's choice routine after the pair found themselves in the dreaded dance-off last weekend.

MORE: Former Strictly star AJ Pritchard reveals how show has changed since he left

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of Strictly: It Takes Two, the actress and her professional dance partner admitted that they knew their routine wasn't as "exciting" as other dances they had performed in recent weeks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares hilarious moment backstage at Strictly

"I think after watching Tyler and Dianne's couples choice and they did a similar style, the judges were kind of into it so we thought maybe there's a good chance of them enjoying our one. But I completely get what they were saying," Molly explained to Rylan.

She continued: "I guess with the theme tune and everything it wasn't quite as exciting as some of our dances have been because there wasn't a lot of places to take it."

MORE: Strictly's Molly Rainford sizzles in black leather dress for glitzy 'movie night'

MORE: Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton talk 'rivalry' as they place joint top of Strictly leaderboard

Molly and Carlos were in the bottom two over the weekend

Carlos agreed, but added that despite the criticism, he had plenty of fun with the routine, which was to the soundtrack of 90s children's TV show, Grange Hill. "I had so much fun with it and I feel like we delivered the fun to the judges but of course there's always space to do it better."

The pair, who, until last weekend, had been scoring consistently high for their routines since the series kicked off, found themselves in the bottom two against comedian Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer. The judges voted unanimously to save Molly and Carlos.

After their exit, Jayde and Karen told Rylan on Monday how they felt about waving goodbye to the show. "I just had this feeling that I was going to be in the dance-off with Molly and Carlos," Jayde said.

Their couple's choice routine landed them in the dance-off

"And I just knew if we were up against Molly and Carlos it was bye-bye Jayde Adams, because I am a woman in her 30s whose got a reconstructed ACL babes! I did what I could, I did my best!"

Karen added: "It's been incredible we’ve had such good times, we've cried, we've laughed and we've enjoyed it… we've had fun and that’s what I love that people have gotten from this. You [Jayde] have become a Strictly icon and I’ve enjoyed every second of it."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.