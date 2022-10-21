Strictly's Molly Rainford sizzles in black leather dress for glitzy 'movie night' The singer looked flawless

Strictly contestant Molly Rainford rocked a sensational black leather dress as she stepped out to enjoy a star-studded premiere alongside Carlos Gu.

Ahead of the Black Adam screening, the 21-year-old singer looked stunning as she posed for photos in her bold number. Commanding attention, her striking dress featured an elegant tulle skirt and a sleeveless black bodice with flattering cut-out sections.

Molly elevated her look with a pair of platform gladiator sandals, hammered gold earrings and a French manicure. As for makeup, the star introduced a pop of colour in the form of a bright matte pink lip.

She finished off her look with fluttery eyelashes, groomed eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a sweep of gold eyeshadow.

The star donned a gorgeous leather dress

Molly was joined on the red carpet by her professional dance partner Carlos Gu, 28. The fashionable star cut a dapper figure in a light grey waistcoat which he paired with matching suit trousers.

Carlos completed his get-up with a black fedora, turquoise beads and a pair of ultra-trendy blue Cuban heels.

Alongside a photo shared on Instagram, Molly penned: "Lil movie night with @gkx_carlos #BlackAdam @warnerbrosuk".

Molly and Carlos wowed on the red carpet

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "What a gorgeous couple," whilst a second remarked: "OMG soooooo beautiful".

"Gorgeous pair," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "You look beautiful, hope Saturday night goes well xx".

Molly's glamorous evening comes after she wowed the judges with a lively Cha Cha Cha on Saturday evening, earning the star an impressive score of 35 points.

21-year-old Molly impressed the judges last week

The CBBC presenter is the youngest contestant on the show, but the star hasn't let her tender age get in the way of her Strictly glory.

And on Saturday, the duo will be taking part in a special programme celebrating 100 years of the BBC. For the first time ever, the couples will perform to either an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC's most loved services.

In a bid to impress, Molly and Carlos will be performing a 'Couple's Choice' to the Grange Hill theme tune.

