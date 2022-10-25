Tony Adams shares jaw-dropping moment from Strictly rehearsals The former footballer has become a fan favourite

Tony Adams is putting his all into his Strictly Come Dancing performances, so much so that the 56-year-old had one major mishap during rehearsals.

Couples rehearse in Elstree Studios on a Friday, and also do a dress run on Saturday, and while these moments are recorded, they don't typically make it to air. But on Tuesday, Tony shared a snippet from his rehearsal footage that saw the former footballer take a tumble! At the end of his routine, Tony threw himself onto his chair, and ended up falling off of it backwards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tony Adams falls over in unaired Strictly moment

His professional partner, Katya Jones, immediately leapt to his aid, before the pair laughed the incident off.

Giggles from other cast members could be heard as the moment unfolded, as well as a scream as Tony took his fall.

In his caption, Tony joked: "I'm not sure how @CraigRevHorwood and @ShirleyBallaswould have marked this from rehearsals…"

Thankfully, the star wasn't injured during the moment and performed his cha-cha-cha to the theme of Grandstand on Saturday night.

Tony danced a cha-cha-cha on Saturday night

Although the star's routine impressed viewers at home, who sent him through to Halloween week, he didn't appear to impress Craig and Shirley, awarded him a three and a four respectively.

The judges were left speechless by his routine, with Craig saying he couldn't describe what he saw, while Anton du Beke guffawed throughout his critique, before adding: "I hope you're here next week."

The pair have gotten through to Halloween week

Even though viewers got Tony to the next part of the competition, others were unimpressed that he kept surviving, despite appearing at the bottom of the leaderboard most weeks, and declared the result a "fix".

Responding to negative remarks, Katya penned: "Thank you so much everyone! I can reassure you that we are doing nothing less [than] working our butts off and learning, learning, learning.

"Not every week comes out as perfect as we rehearse, fears and nerves still show up. But as long as you're here to support our journey and want to see us dance - we shall keep going and give our everything!"

