Chicago Fire viewers all have the same complaint after this week's episode The show has a loyal fanbase...

Chicago Fire fans took to social media on Wednesday during the airing of this week's episode after many all had the same complaint.

Posting their grievances on Twitter, plenty of viewers were unimpressed with the One Chicago franchise, which includes Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD, taking a break mid-season and, instead, airing repeat episodes.

WATCH: Ethan Choi gets shot on Chicago Med

The shows traditionally take a break during its run on the network, but it didn't stop fans from being upset the break had arrived "already". One person was confused and asked on social media: "Anyone know why all the Chicago's shows are rerun's tonight?"

Another said: "Why are we back to repeats again?! #ChicagoFire," as a third commented: "We're already watching #chicagowednesday reruns?" As a fourth tweeted: "#chicagofire Oh no! Repeats already?"

Fans were disappointed that a repeat was shown on Wednesday

The One Chicago series returns with new episodes on Wednesday November 2. Fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the next episode of Chicago Fire after last week's left many feeling shocked.

Last week, viewers saw Blake Gallo, played by Alberto Rosende, finding himself hot water with regard to his secret meeting up with Christopher Herrmann's (David Eigenberg) niece Tracy. It turns out, their recent rendezvous in Molly's Bar was caught on the security CCTV footage.

The One Chicago franchise returns next week

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their reactions to the tense scene. One person tweeted while watching: "OOP, SECURITY CAMERA's AT MOLLY'S?! YEAH, GALLO IS DEAD! #ChicagoFire."

A second agreed, writing: "Herrmann put up security cameras at Mollys?! Gallo's dead! #ChicagoFire." A third was concerned that Gallo hadn't taken the opportunity to delete the camera footage. "Gallo should've taken the opportunity to 'help' Hermann and maybe delete the footage. #ChicagoFire," they tweeted.

A fourth agreed and commented: "Gallo don't kiss your golden opportunity to delete the footage #ChicagoFire what's wrong with you hahahhaah."

