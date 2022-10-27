The Masked Singer fans shocked over unmasked former child star's role in The Parent Trap Robogirl was revealed as a beloved actress from a popular TV series

The Masked Singer fans have been left shocked by an unmasked former child star’s role in The Parent Trap.

Robogirl was unveiled as a beloved actress from a popular TV series on Wednesday night’s episode.

WATCH: The Masked Singer star William Shatner unmasked!

On the latest installment of the Fox show, viewers were surprised to discover that the secret contestant was Kat Graham. The star, 33, famously played the character of Bonnie Bennett in the long-running series The Vampire Diaries.

However, The Masked Singer fans were amazed to discover that she had also appeared in a film alongside Lindsay Lohan. One of the clues while she was masked-up as Robogirl was that she had starred in The Parent Trap.

Kat played Jackie, one of the camp best friends of Lindsay’s character Annie in the 1998 film. She then went on to star in the 2011 film Honey 2 and also alongside Nina Dobrev’s character Elena in The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2017.

Robogirl was unmasked as Kat Graham

Many viewers shared their surprise on Twitter when the actress was unmasked. One person wrote: “KAT GRAHAM MASKED SINGER OH MY GOD.” Another posted: “Oh my god Bonnie Bennet!”

Several commented on how well she had performed on the show. A third viewer noted: “Kat Graham was amazing.” Another added: “Very cool that the RoboGirl was Kat Graham.”

The actress famously starred in The Vampire Diaries

Kat was unmasked in the same episode that the broadcaster Jerry Springer was revealed to be Beetle. Speaking to Nick Cannon in her unmasked interview, she said: “This is an amazing opportunity. Thank you guys so much.”

Nicole Scherzinger, one of the show’s judges, was left completely shocked by her inability to guess correctly because Kat is a personal friend. “I feel so stupid, Nick!” she admitted to the host, who had also failed to guess despite knowing the actress since her teens.

