Yellowstone prequel 1923 finally gets a release date – and it's so soon!

Yellowstone fans have been eagerly awaiting the brand new series of prequel show, 1923, ever since it was announced. And now, audiences won't have to wait much longer as a release date has finally been confirmed.

The period drama, which will star Hollywood heavyweights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will be released on the streaming service Paramount+ on Sunday December 18.

WATCH: 1923 comes after the huge success of other Yellowstone prequel, 1883

The new series is the second prequel to be made as a spin-off from the popular show Yellowstone, which follows the lives of the Dutton family at their ranch in Montana, following the success of 1883. The latter, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, takes a look at the Dutton family's ancestry in the late 19th century as they made their way from Texas to Montana.

Whereas in 1923, the episodes jump forward in time and focuses on the Dutton family's history through the eyes of other relatives as they navigate the early 20th century.

Helen Mirren will star opposite Harrison Ford

In the upcoming show, Indiana Jones star Harrison takes on the leading role as Jacob Dutton – the brother of Tim McGraw's James Dutton – while his wife, Cara, will be played by Oscar winner, Helen Mirren.

Other stars set to feature in the cast include Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, and Aminah Nieves.

1923 is the second spin-off from Yellowstone

As fans will remember, John Dutton, son of James and nephew of Jacob, was played by child actor Audie Rick in 1883 so he will be in his mid-fifties in the new series and, as we know from Yellowstone, has taken over the running of the ranch from his father. The role will be portrayed by James Badge Dale.

1923 focuses on the next two generations of Duttons as they "struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

