Yellowstone: when will season five return? Everything we know

Yellowstone has won over legions of fans since its premiere in 2018, but after five incredible seasons, the neo-Western drama is coming to an end. The Paramount Network show, which tells the story of the Dutton family, is due to conclude with the second half of series five, but when will the final seven episodes air? Here's what we know...

When will season five part two of Yellowstone premiere?



While the writers' strikes have been resolved, the SAG-AFTRA strikes are continuing to rage on in Hollywood, meaning fans will have to wait a while for Yellowstone's remaining episodes. Prior to the labor action, the second half of season five was expected to premiere in November 2023, but with the writers, and now actors striking, production is yet to commence. With this in mind, it's expected that Yellowstone will return in 2024.

While Yellowstone was expected to return in November 2023, a 2024 release date is far more likely

Back in July, Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes gave fans an update. Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, he said: "We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike. I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

The show has been affected by the writers' and actors' strikes

Following his remarks, the writers' strikes have been resolved, leaving all eyes on SAG-AFTRA. However, in October 2023 the actor's union was dealt another blow in their negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

After a negotiation session, the AMPTP, which brokers on behalf of studios, announced it was suspending talks with the union, which represents over 100,000 actors, because they were "no longer moving us in a productive direction," the New York Times reported. A disappointing update, it means that production on Yellowstone remains in limbo.

It's unknown if Kevin Costner will return as John Dutton

Additionally, there have been concerns that leading man Kevin Costner may not reprise his role when production eventually recommences. The actor, who recently settled divorce proceedings with his wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, suggested in court documents obtained by the MailOnline that he will not return to Yellowstone's filming location for production.

According to the publication, the legal documents – pertaining to the finer details of their divorce – state that Costner will, instead, be spending time in California with his children for the remainder of 2023.

Currently, the future of Yellowstone's final seven episodes is undetermined, but watch this space because as soon as we hear more about a release date, we'll be sure to let you know.

Will there be a season six of Yellowstone?

Unfortunately, Yellowstone will conclude with the final episodes of season five, ruling out any possibility of a sixth instalment.

Back in May, Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, told Variety: "’Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

Yellowstone will end after season five, ruling at any possibility of a sixth chapter

While fans are gearing up to say goodbye to Yellowstone, there's still a number of spin-off shows available to watch. Currently, Taylor Sheridan's franchise includes Yellowstone, Tulsa King, prequels 1883 and 1923, plus 6666, the latter of which has yet to be released. Additionally, a yet to be titled sequel starring Matthew McConaughey is also in the works.

