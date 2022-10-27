Yellowstone star Luke Grimes reveals new venture away from popular show

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has shared a very exciting new project – and we can't wait to find out more! The actor, who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit show, revealed that he was the new face of Stetson Fragrances with some amazing snaps of himself horse riding – and his fans were loving it!

MORE: Yellowstone: Season 5's return and will there be season 6?

He captioned the post: " Excited to announce my partnership with @stetsonusa, a brand that has been a part of my life from a young age and part of the fabric of Americana for a very long time. I’m proud to be the new face of Stetson Fragrances. #BeYourOwnLegend #StetsonFragrances @stetsonfragrances."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Costner's John Dutton gears up for huge change in Yellowstone season five trailer

Replying to the post, one person wrote: " Luke please my heart cannot take this," while another person wrote: " Getting this for my husband, maybe he’ll turn into a cowboy." A third person added: "Couldn't have picked a more handsome face!"

MORE: Yellowstone star Kevin Costner announces exciting reunion with former co-star – details

MORE: Yellowstone's major change for season five will thrill fans

Luke has previously opened up about his role on the show, and how much the role in Yellowstone has changed his life. He told Gear Patrol: "It's a big influence on pretty much every aspect of my life. I'd say, most importantly, I'd never been to Montana before doing Yellowstone.

Luke Grimes announced the exciting news on Instagram

"Now I live there _ I've lived there for two and a half years. And that's, obviously, such a huge change because I lived in LA before. So that's informed every part of my life possible."

He added: "I wear cowboy boots a lot more now and that's something I never wore before. I didn't know what I would like wearing them and they tend to just work out for everything that I do day to day. I like to wear things that I can go outside and do something or go out to dinner or something that can work for everything. And so cowboy boots do that."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.