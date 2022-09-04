Yellowstone announces returning character in season five following fan confusion Angela Blue Thunder is coming back!

Yellowstone is set to welcome returning cast member Q'orianka Kilcher to the upcoming season five of the popular Paramount drama.

Q'orianka plays ruthless attorney Angela Blue Thunder in the series, who was last seen in the show's third season, which aired back in 2020.

The actress made headlines in July when she was charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud.

The 32-year-old allegedly collected disability benefits from the state of California after working on the drama's third season.

In a press release issued in July, the California Department of Insurance stated that the star had told doctors she was unable to work due to an injury on her neck and right shoulder and reportedly collected $96,838 in disability benefits from 14 October 2019 through 9 September 2020.

Q'orianka pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on 27 May 2022.

Q'orianka is set to return in season five

Fans last saw Q'orianka's character in season three when Angela was recruited by Rainwater to help put a stop to Market Equities, a company whose big construction plans posed a threat to not only the Dutton's land but to the Broken Rock Reservation.

Viewers were left confused following Angela's absence in season four, with one Reddit user posting: "What happened to Angela Blue Thunder? It seemed like she was going to become a bigger character. But we didn't even see her in season four at all."

Another added: "I just thought about this watching the marathon… she had so much potential," while a third commented: "She fell into a plot hole."

Q'orianka was charged with insurance fraud in July

The neo-Western drama will return to screens on November 13 with a two-hour premiere, which will reunite viewers with The Dutton family.

Fans can also expect to see some new faces in the upcoming episodes, including American Horror Story star Kai Caster, Your Honor's Lilli Kay, country singer Lainey Wilson and Dawn Olivieri - who portrayed Claire Dutton in prequel series 1883.

