The Daily Lowdown: Rihanna sends fans wild as she finally makes return to music

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Rihanna finally making her triumphant return to music.

Not only that, Matthew Perry apologises for his Keanu Reeves comments, and Niall Horan has big news. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Rihanna is officially back. The singer has finally released new music for the first time in six years and we can't stop listening. The new song, titled Lift Me Up, is from the official soundtrack for the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is out on the 11 November. Rihanna's new release indicates a new era and possible upcoming album for the star, which fans are convinced will drop before her Superbowl Half time show performance in February.

Speaking of new releases, Harry Styles has dropped a very unconventional music video for his track Music For A Sushi Restaurant this week. The singer, who is currently on a huge world tour, can be seen transforming into a half-man, half-sea creature in the video which has already racked up over 5 million views on YouTube. Harry's fans were naturally quick to share their reactions to the video, labelling the As It Was singer the new 'Little Mermaid'.

Matthew Perry has publicly apologised for his comments made about actor Keanu Reeves in his upcoming new memoir. The Friends star came under fire recently for making a controversial remark about the Matrix actor, asking why 'original thinkers like river phoenix die but Keanu reeves still walks among us?' However, following a huge online response, Matthew has since spoken out apologising and insisted he had chosen a random name and that he's actually a big fan of Keanu.

It looks like Niall Horan is set for a very busy 2023. The former One Direction star shared a video on social media stating that he'll be releasing new music in the new year that he's really proud of. And if that wasn't enough, the Slow Hands singer explained he'll be dropping a his third album soon before going on tour around the UK, making appearances at many upcoming festivals. Niall added performing at festivals is something he's wanted to do forever but hasn't had the opportunity – we can't wait to see him in action.

And the I'm a Celebrity get me out of here line-up is almost finalised and a royal is set to join! Former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, was pictured at Brisbane airport this week, confirming the many previous reports that the sportsman is heading into the jungle. Mike will join the likes of Chris Moyles, Charlene White and Love Island's Olivia Atwood on the show. I'm a celeb returns to ITV on Sunday 6 November.

