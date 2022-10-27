The Daily Lowdown: Adele shares major career news - but fans might be disappointed

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Adele's major career news and Taylor Swift changing her music video for Anti-Hero.

Not only that, Rihanna shares a snippet of her new track, Lift Me Up. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Adele fans might be sad to hear that the singer is not going to be releasing new music anytime soon. The Grammy-winning artist, who, this week released a new video for her track I Drink Wine from her album 30, told reporters at a Q&A this week she would be taking a break from recording new music. The star explained that once her Las Vegas residency has come to an end in November she won't begin working on a new album, and will instead turn to studying after expressing her desire to study English Literature. Adele added she wouldn't go to university but will do the course online.

Taylor Swift has removed a scene from her recent music video for her new track Anti-Hero following backlash. The singer, who released Midnights last week, faced criticism and accusations of 'fat phobia' from fans after one scene saw Taylor stand on some weighing scales that read the word 'fat'. The scene has now, however, been removed from the video available to stream on Apple Music. The video on YouTube remains the same. Meanwhile, the singer, who hasn't spoken publicly about the change, is clearly keeping her spirits up as she made a surprise appearance on stage at Bon Iver's gig in London on Wednesday night to sing their hit track 'Exile'.

After much speculation, Rihanna has finally confirmed that new music is being released this week. The singer shared a teaser clip of her new song, Lift Me Up, on her social media stating that the new track will be available to stream from Friday. The song will also feature on the official soundtrack for upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is out next month.

Chris Martin has filed for a restraining order against an alleged stalker, according to The Blast. The Coldplay frontman filed the legal restriction against a woman whom he claims is stalking him and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson. The court documents state the order will protect the couple as well as his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and their two children, Apple and Moses.

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir has revealed its title and release date. The book, which is described as an intimate look at the Duke of Sussex's life as a royal, is titled Spare and will be released on 10 January 2023 under Penguin Random House. The memoir was originally due for publication in October but was pushed back due to the death of the Queen. Spare will be Harry's debut and will provide an intimate and heartfelt first-hand account of his experiences, loses and adventures that have shaped him over the years.

And Rochelle Humes has opened up about her former popstar days in a candid comment. The TV presenter, who was one fifth of the girl band The Saturdays, opened up to HELLO!'s Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon on her podcast In A Good Place, when she revealed what the girls got up to when they weren't busy on tour and recording. [audio here]. To hear more about Rochelle's career and personal life, you can catch the full conversation on our podcast In A Good Place which is out now.

