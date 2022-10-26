I'm a Celebrity 2022: See the line-up for the new series so far Find out which famous faces are heading Down Under!

The new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is almost upon us and a number of famous faces have already landed in Brisbane ready to head to the jungle. Ant and Dec are once again back as hosts of the reality show which will land on our TV screens on Sunday 6th November.

It's an extra special series this year as it marks the official return to the Australian jungle for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020. For the past two series, the cast and crew have instead been camping at a Castle in Wales.

But now, viewers can look forward to Bushtucker trials and more from the show's familiar home. So who's heading there? We'll be updating this list as they're announced…

Chris Moyles

Radio X DJ and former BBC Radio One legend Chris Moyles was seemingly confirmed as the first celebrity to be taking part when he photographed arriving at Brisbane airport on Tuesday. As the radio broadcaster touched down in Australia, he refused to state the news in black and white, but did tell reporters that he was wearing two bracelets, one with his name on and the other with the words 'Get Me Out.'

Olivia Atwood

Former Love Island finalist Olivia Atwood was the second celebrity pictured arriving at Brisbane airport this week and was open about her stint in the jungle. According to the Sun, the reality star admitted she felt scared about how other campmates might "tolerate" her, adding: "I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual."

Sue Cleaver

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver was the third famous face to be seen arriving at the airport Down Under as she gets ready to head into the jungle. The star is best known for appearing in the soap as Eileen Grimshaw.

Owen Warner

Fellow soap actor Owen Warner was the fourth celebrity named in the show's line-up after he was pictured arriving in Australia on Wednesday.

The actor, who is known for playing Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, didn't confirm the news himself to reporters, instead kept a low profile as he walked through Brisbane airport in a baseball cap.

