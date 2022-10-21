The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift's surprise announcement after Midnights release shocks fans

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Taylor Swift's new announcement which came shortly after she released her brand new album, Midnights.

Not only that, Arctic Monkeys also have new music and their upcoming show is available to watch online! Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Taylor Swift has finally released her new album Midnights but there's more good news for fans. Shortly after the release, the singer-songwriter announced she was also dropping a deluxe edition of the record which features an extra seven bonus tracks for listeners to enjoy. Taylor said on social media that she was calling the extra songs '3am tracks' which were made in the studio on their journey to making the album. We're loving Anti-Hero right now and we're pretty sure we'll be listening all weekend.

James Corden has broken his silence after he was banned from a New York restaurant for allegedly being abusive to staff. The Late Late Show host gave an interview with the New York Times when he was asked about what really went down at Balthazar which caused him to be banned by the owner Keith McNally. James said he felt the ordeal was a silly thing to talk about, before stating he hadn't done anything wrong on any level, adding further he felt the issue was beneath him. Balthazar's owner has since spoken out on the incident claiming James had apologised to him personally, and as a result lifted the actor's ban.

The Crown has clarified its "fictional" status following the recent controversy surrounding the upcoming fifth season. The Netflix drama, which will drop new episodes on 8 November, shared a full length trailer this week and with it a longline on YouTube describing the show as fictional dramatisation telling the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. The clarification comes soon after Sir John Major and Dame Judi Dench spoke out against the series, stating it as a programme presented as fact and as cruelly unjust to the royal family.

The Arctic Monkeys are set to live stream their upcoming show in New York this weekend. The Indie band are taking to the stage at the Kings Theatre in the Big Apple on Sunday and fans can tune in online to watch their set. It comes on the same weekend the four-piece band released their highly-anticipated new album The Car, their first in four years, which is available to stream now.

And Miley Cyrus has settled an ongoing copyright lawsuit with a photographer. The Wrecking Ball star was sued by paparazzo Robert Barbera last month after the singer posted one of his images on her Instagram. In court documents obtained by Billboard, Robert claimed the image, taken in 2020, was taken and used by Miley without his permission which he claimed destroyed his ability to profit from license of the image. However, according to papers seen this week, the case has been settled out of court although finer details have not been shared with the public.

