The Daily Lowdown: Succession season 4 first teaser reveals tense Shiv and Tom moment

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Succession season four's first trailer where we finally see Shiv and Tom face off after he betrayed her in the season three finale.

Not only that, fans have been discussing the return of David Tennant as the Doctor! Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

HBO has given us our first teaser trailer for Succession season four - and it looks seriously good. In the short trailer, it sounds like Shiv, Kendall and Roman are finally on the same page as they go up against their father - while it appears that Shiv and Tom finally have a showdown after he betrayed her in the season three finale. Are you ready for more of the Roys? The show is expected to return in Spring 2023.

Doctor Who fans got a shock on Sunday night when it was revealed that David Tennant has once again reprised his role as The Doctor, taking over the role from Jodie Whittaker. The role will eventually go to Ncuti Gatwa, but the new showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed that David will be back at the Doctor for three special episodes in November 2023, where he will also be joined by Catherine Tate, who plays Donna Noble on the hit show. We can't wait to see what's in store!

David Tennant is back!

Fans got a huge surprise at the When We Were Young festival in Vegas when Avril Lavigne, All Time Low and Blink 182 joined together to perform the hit song All The Small Things. While festival-goers were posting the amazing moment on social media, others took to Twitter and TikTok to joke about missing the iconic moment, with one saying they had never been more jealous in their entire life. We're right there with you!

Taylor Swift has done it again. The hugely popular singer has broken a record with Spotify with her new album Midnights by becoming the most-streamed album in a single day. Taylor responded to the exciting news, tweeting that the record was mind blowing and asking how she got this lucky. The album has received a hugely positive response from critics and fans alike - but have you checked it out yet?

AJ Pritchard has opened up about how much things have changed on Strictly Come Dancing after he left the show in 2019. Chatting to HELLO!, he admitted that it appeared to be more about themes now, and suggested that audiences prefer watching good old fashion ballroom and Latin - what do you think?

