Drew Barrymore makes shock on-air confession about career-defining role: 'Is it true?' The talk show host really believed it

Drew Barrymore may be one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, but she's also one of its most lovable, as evidenced by a recent moment on her show.

The star will play host on The Drew Barrymore Show to her co-stars from the movie E.T., which was her first break into acting as a seven-year-old.

While discussing the legacy of the 1982 film ahead in time for its 40th anniversary, she confessed that while filming, she had a strange belief of her own.

"Now I believed E.T. was real," she confessed to her co-stars, Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, and Dee Wallace.

"I really, really loved him, in such a profound way," she gushed, then turning to ask: "Is it true? What would happen? I remember taking lunch to him."

To jog her memory, Henry shared a heartwarming anecdote that involved Drew asking "the wardrobe lady if you could have a scarf for E.T." on the cold set.

Drew confessed to thinking E.T. was real as a child

Dee then shared an even more amusing story, involving the efforts of Steven Spielberg to help keep up the charade for the young star.

"We found you over there just talking away to E.T.," she shared. "And so we let Steven know.

"And Steven, from that time on, appointed two guys to keep E.T. alive so whenever you came over to talk to him, he could react to you."

This story clearly left Drew feeling a little embarrassed, but overcome with joy at the same time, and it was evident that her fans responded in the same way.

The 1982 classic marked the star's big break

Many reacted to a video that was posted recounting the conversation ahead of the episode's airing on Halloween, with Ryan Reynolds even commenting: "Oof," with a heart emoji.

One fan said: "Oh, how cute! I love that they 'kept him alive' to react to you," and another gushed: "I absolutely LOVE when adults keep the magic alive for kids! It’s so heartwarming to hear that was your experience on set!"

