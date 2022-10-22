Drew Barrymore offers fans a peek into her $5.5m home featuring special guest The star's home is uber cozy

Drew Barrymore just offered fans a glimpse into her beautifully designed sitting room in her Hamptons home. The beloved Hollywood veteran relaxed in the gorgeous, airy space with a very special companion – her dog Douglas.

Drew's sitting room featured a creamy color palette boasting sumptuous, knitted beige throws, shabby chic furniture, sand-toned walls and flooring, nature-inspired artworks which bedecked the wall and a midcentury wooden desk and chair combo in the background.

Subtle peeks of green foliage added a pop of color to her home's neutral aesthetic, in addition to a painterly red print that hung in the center of the back wall.

Drew was accompanied by her gorgeous pup Douglas in the wholesome snap. She shared the sweet moment with fans via social media, captioning the post: "Dougie Snuggie."

Drew snuggled up at home with her pup Douglas

The Hollywood star's friends and loyal followers adored the sweet image and flocked to comment on the post. "Handsome pup," one wrote with a string of red love heart emojis, while another added: "Preciousness." A third commented: "Nothing better," and a fourth noted: "Very cute."

Drew lives in the luxury house in The Hamptons, along with her children, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

The star lives in a stunning house in The Hamptons

The family moved to the exclusive area of Sagaponack, the east coast's most expensive zip code according to Business Insider, back in 2019. The 50 First Dates actress purchased a sprawling 5,600 square-foot beach house for a whopping $5.5million, saving herself $2million on the original asking price.

Inside, it features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, high ceilings, exposed beams, plenty of windows, a huge garden with a luxurious heated swimming pool, and a pool house, according to New York Post.

The actress admitted she considered moving back to California following her split from Will Kopelman in 2016, but didn't want her children to be separated from their family.

"I struggled for the next several years to try to figure out a way to make Manhattan a place where I felt comfortable. Then the pandemic hit. I think I slowly unravelled and yet I felt things I didn't know possible," she said in her book Rebel Homemaker, published by Body+Soul Magazine.

