Drew Barrymore reveals shocked reaction to surprise tribute - details

Drew Barrymore looked shocked on her chat show, The Drew Barrymore Show, after her fellow presenter Ross Mathews pointed out that Britney Spears had said that the actress was one of two people who had "left her completely speechless".

He said: "We gotta go to Britney Spears’ Instagram… Britney posted that out of the thousands of celebrities she’s met in her life, there are only two who have left her completely speechless: Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore. How about that! She said that instead of talking to you, she was so flustered that she ran away from you and she wrote that sisterhood is profound and she admires you so much."

WATCH: Drew Barrymore reacts to Britney Spears' post

Discussing her reaction to the news, Drew looked very emotional, saying: "I was down here filming and everyone came running up and was like, 'Did you see?' And I said, 'I’ll see it when I go upstairs, I want to be thoughtful, I want to read every word she says. I want to respond thoughtfully, I want to choose my words the right way.

"I’m so excited, I’m really looking forward to her writing her book, because I think it’s just a smart and intelligent way to tell her story… and she will control that narrative.

Drew said it was 'hard to put into words' how she feelings about Britney

It’s such a moment for me, I have so many feelings towards her, so much profoundness, so how do you caption that in a post! When you put your words out there Britney Spears, we’re all listening, so I’m really excited for your book… There’s a tremendous amount of understanding, it’s hard to put into words how I feel about her."

Posting snaps of Drew and Kate, Britney had written: "PS I will tell you guys a little secret… I’ve met 1000s of celebrities in the business … but I have to say the 2 people where I literally went speechless were @katehudson and @drewbarrymore … They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life! Like shocking!|

