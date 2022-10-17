Drew Barrymore shares update from her talk show as her 'dream' is realized She's getting animated!

Drew Barrymore couldn't have been more excited as she took to social media to share an update for her career and her talk show.

The actress revealed that her show would be featured on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons, and she would be in scenes with Marge Simpson.

"I'm about to go act with Marge," she declared as she stood outside a soundbooth, expressing how touched and honored she was. "Oh, and Marge is coming on our show, too!"

Drew definitely looked her most polished self, dressed in a cream-colored suit with an oversized blazer on top of a lace white slip.

As she entered the recording studio, she spoke of the influence of the long-running animated series before providing a sneak peek at some of her dialogue.

She captioned her post writing: "This is as good as it gets in life. It doesn't get better than The Simpsons.

Drew was excited to be part of The Simpsons

"I cannot believe that our show, @thedrewbarrymoreshow, was a part of a @thesimpsons episode and it aired last night. I'm also still pinching myself because Marge came on @thedrewbarrymoreshow too! Dream = realized."

Her fans began congratulating her in the comments section, although many were also blown away by her ultra-professional and polished outfit.

"You look amazing Drew!!! Love the style and the hair! Wow!!" one said, with another adding: "Nothing is more epic than being Simpsonized!" and a third saying: "Drew, you rock!!!"

The good news came a day after the ET star posted a personal blog about her experiences with intimacy and regarding her comments on celibacy.

The actress shared a video talking about her personal new blog post

She shared another video of herself backstage at her show, asking fans to read the blog for themselves and comment their thoughts on her take and story.

"The entire essay is a sort of course correction on my feelings about intimacy, relationships and what I've learned, what I wish I'd learned, what I know now, and it's really personal," she stated.

