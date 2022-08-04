All we know about the major changes happening with Drew Barrymore's talk show The show has not been the same

After almost four decades in acting, Drew Barrymore has gone on to make a name for herself as not only an actress, but in the past two years, as one of daytime's most beloved faces with her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

The program premiered on CBS in September of 2020, and has brought in multiple awards and accolades, including several Emmys since then.

Now the host is preparing for the show's third installment, but there's a reason it will be much different than its first two seasons, and in fact, the show has already been very different for the past two months.

While The Drew Barrymore Show has maintained its 9am EST slot on CBS since it first aired, the star hasn't released a new live show since the first week of May, and every episode since has been a pre-recorded.

Nonetheless, Drew has been busy enjoying a well-deserved vacation, remodeling her house, going viral for her rain videos, and she was even spotted enjoying a getaway in Capri, spending her days on a yacht with her two daughters, Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight.

Though a premiere date for the third season has yet to be announced, once the mom-of-two returns from her break, the program is set to see even more changes.

The star celebrated her show at the Daytime Emmys in June

When it was announced that her talk show would be renewed for a 2022 to 2023 season, it was also revealed that it would entail a completely different format than the first two.

Going forward, CBS Media Ventures (CMV) will produce and distribute The Drew Barrymore Show as two half-hour episodes that stations can run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately. Now, a new half-hour local newscast will serve as a lead-in to the show, starting at nine in the morning eastern standard time.

Fans certainly can't wait for the show to be back

When the news of the new format was first announced in April, the Charlie's Angels actress said: "I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space…

"Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good."

