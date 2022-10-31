Will Kirk reveals first look at new show away from The Repair Shop - details Find out more about the show here

Will Kirk has announced his new show - and we can’t wait to tune in! The Travelling Auctioneers will air on BBC on Monday, and the Repair Shop restorer opened up about what viewers can expect from the show.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "I'm delighted to announce that a wonderful show that I have been working on with @christinatrevanion starts next week! Please tune in to BBC1 on Monday 31st October at 4:30 pm or you can catch up on BBC iPlayer."

In the clip, his co-star Christina Trevanion can be heard saying: "We’re hitting the road in our trusty travelling auction house on the hunt for treasures hidden in homes all across Britain," before Will adds: "And our mission? To find unloved and forgotten gems, give them a new lease of life and make them into money… Everything we find will go under the hammer in our auction." Sign us up!

Fans hugely supported Will’s new venture, with one writing: "Wishing you good luck in your new venture Will, loving the van already!" Another person added: "That would be an absolute bonus. Can’t wait to see this highly anticipated show." A third person opened up about the experience of working on the show alongside Will and Christina, writing: "I loved being a runner/driver on this show. You and everyone were so lovely to work with."

Will is having a hectic time right now with the arrival of his baby daughter and recently opened up about returning to work following paternity leave. He wrote: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family.

"The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family." Aw!

