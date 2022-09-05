The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares adorable video of him dancing with his newborn daughter The woodwork expert welcomed his baby in July

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has shared a heartwarming video of him cradling his daughter while dancing to live music in a pub on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the woodwork expert revealed that he and his wife Polly had ventured out to a restaurant for Sunday lunch, taking their newborn daughter with them.

In the first clip, Will could be seen tucking into a roast dinner while his daughter rested in her pram. Ever the doting dad, the 37-year-old then peered into his daughter's pushchair to check on her. He captioned the post: "Managed to take the little one with us".

In the second video, filmed by Polly, Will was bopping along to music played by two guitarists at the restaurant while holding his newborn in his arms. He captioned the sweet clip with the hashtag: "#daddancing."

The adorable post comes just a week after Will announced his return to work following a "challenging" few weeks of paternity leave.

Will and his wife enjoyed a pub lunch alongside their newborn daughter

Sharing two adorable snaps of the BBC star cradling his new baby while sporting a T-shirt with the words "Girl dad" printed on it, he wrote: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family.

"The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

Will and Polly welcomed their first child in July, almost one year after they tied the knot in August 2021.

