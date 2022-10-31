Escape to the Chateau fans saying the same thing as show returns for final series The ninth series is the show's last

Escape to the Chateau returned with a brand new series on Sunday night and while fans were delighted to see Dick and Angel Strawbridge back on their screens, they couldn't help but express their heartbreak over the show's ending.

The popular lifestyle programme sees the family take on the mammoth task of renovating a 45-bedroom chateau in the northwest of France.

Taking to Twitter during the series nine premiere, fans welcomed the return of the Strawbridges while also sharing their sadness at the series coming to an end.

One person wrote: "Absolutely loved #EscapeToTheChateau tonight! I have watched every series about three times if not more! Just love it so much. Gutted it's the last series," while another added: "Last series of #EscapeToTheChateau nooooooooo. Please say it's not so."

A third fan tweeted: "So happy that #EscapeToTheChateau is back on our telly boxes. Sad it’s the last ever series. It's been such an enjoyable journey, adventures of eclectic measures. Autumn wouldn’t be the same without The Strawbridge family," while another added: "So sad to learn that the new series of #EscapeToTheChateau is the final one. I've watched from the beginning and will greatly miss watching your family's adventures at the Chateau."

The ninth series is the show's last

The Strawbridge's announced the heartbreaking news back in September in a statement that read: "Escape to the Chateau has been our family journey; our decision to buy a Chateau with no water, electricity, heating or sewage has taken us on the adventure of a lifetime and we could never have imagined what would unfold.

"The good, the bad and the ugly… we have cherished every second and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they’re older. We’re so grateful to everyone who continues to support us, and we’re looking forward to what the future holds. As one Chateau chapter ends, so another Chateau story begins."

