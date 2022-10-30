Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge reveals 'odd' relationship with stepson

Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge has opened up about her "odd" relationship with stepson James - who is closer to her in age than her husband Dick!

Speaking on the Netmums podcast Sweat, Snot & Tears back in 2021, the Channel 4 star, 43, revealed that while she loves her step-kids "to bits" she is aware that their relationship is rather unusual.

Dick shares grown-up children James, 37, and Charlotte, 35, with his first wife Brigit A. Weiner, who he was married to between 1982 and 2010, while with Angel, he is also dad to Arthur, eight, and Dorothy, seven. Asked about having stepchildren so close in age to herself, Angel replied: "It's weird. Odd, isn't it?"

"Me and James, we get on really, really well – we're always talking about [how] he's a real foodie and completely fabulous," she said, and even joked: "He's really handsome, my nan had a massive crush on him! Whenever we used to go over to my nan's house – she lived in East London – she'd be like, 'How's James?!'"

Dick's oldest son James is 35

As for how they reacted when their father announced that he was in a relationship with someone 19 years his junior, she admitted: "Of course, it took time, but when [they] saw how happy Dick was, it just happened."

She continued: "I can always say I am there for them, I would consider myself as a friend and they should know they can ask me."

Angel and Dick have been the picture of romance since they first met over a decade ago and recently opened up about their age gap, admitting that it has never been an issue for them. In an interview with The Telegraph, Angel, 43, explained that Dick has "youthful energy" while Dick, 62, agreed, stating that their marriage is one of equals.

In 2015, when both their kids were kids were still infants, they made the decision to relocate the family from their two-bed flat in Essex to the North West of France after looking up listings for chateaus for sale on the internet. They bought their 45-room chateau, located in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, for just £280,000. However, the property had stood empty for 40 years and had no electricity, heating or running water. Over the last six years, they've managed to transform the property into not only an incredible family home but a beautiful wedding venue too.

