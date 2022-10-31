Strictly Come Dancing faces major schedule disruption – get the details BBC bosses have made some changes

Strictly Come Dancing faces some big schedule changes ahead after BBC bosses have been told to accommodate for matches during the World Cup.

For two weeks of the current series, the programme will not air in its usual time frame on Saturday evening, making way for football games taking place in Qatar for the sporting competition.

Instead, to avoid clashes with the BBC's coverage of the tournament, which is taking place in the winter months for the first time ever to avoid the intense heat in the middle east during the summer months, the quarter and semi-finals will air on a Friday and Sunday evening respectively.

A statement from the BBC explains further: "Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Strictly's quarter and semi-finals will now no longer air on a Saturday

"The quarter final of Strictly Come Dancing will now air live on Friday 2nd December and the semi-final will now air live on Sunday 11th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer."

This indicates that the live final of Strictly Come Dancing will take place on Saturday 17 December.

Meanwhile, the competition for this year's series is getting more intense each week. Saturday's Halloween special saw Fleur East and Vito Coppola land in the bottom two for the second time but were saved after the judges voted off James Bye and Amy Dowden.

The BBC competition is making way for the World Cup games

On Sunday night, James was reduced to tears while chatting to Tess Daly. His partner Amy had said: "I'm so proud of you James. You came on here to show your boys they can throw themselves into any challenge in life."

In response, James jokes: "What did I just say? I said don't bring the boys up." Amy continued: "You're the best role model they could ever have as their dad. Honestly, I'm so proud. We've had so much fun."

