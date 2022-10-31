Strictly star Janette Manrara addresses Aljaz Skorjanec's exit: 'He's figuring it out' The couple were fan favourites on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has opened up about her husband Aljaz Skorjanec and his decision to leave the BBC show.

Speaking with The Mirror, the It Takes Two host confessed that the two have been each other's rocks after they left the show as professional dancers.

"He's always been there cheering for me and backing me up," she explained. "Now he's finding his own feet and I’m doing the exact same thing for him. We're each other's rock and support, especially for Aljaz right now, when he's just figuring it out."

Although fans don't get to see Janette on Strictly anymore, she is still part of the family as she presents sister show It Takes Two.

The 38-year-old touched upon her frustration at seeing fellow Strictly couple Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova - who started dating earlier this year - be forced to dance against each other in the bottom two at the start of the competition.

"I really felt for them because in the eight years that Aljaz and I danced together, we were never in the dance-off at the same time," she added. "Then, in their first year as a couple on the show, they’re against each other. It's hard when you have that added love for each other."

Janette and Aljaz's final dance on Strictly together

Last week, fans were in for a surprise when they spotted Aljaz in the audience during the 100th anniversary of the BBC special. The Slovenian pro was seen sitting in the audience with his last celebrity partner, Sara Davies, as Tess Daly introduced Will Mellor's Viennese Waltz.

In March, Aljaz announced he would be leaving the series. At the time, the dancer revealed that he made the decision "a little while ago" and that he has "exciting stuff" planned for the future.

He wrote: "To my bucka.. from picking songs, creating stories and choreographing steps we always did it as a team. Your talent and selflessness knows no bounds.

"We were dating when we started together on the show and now we are husband and wife. We got to perform with Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, BBC Symphony Orchestra.. moments I will keep in my heart forever. I LOVE YOU!"

