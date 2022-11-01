Matt Hancock faces suspension after joining I’m a Celebrity cast - details

It has been revealed that Matt Hancock has been suspended as a Conservative MP after planning to enter the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle as a late arrival, according to BBC News.

The Tory chief whip said it was "serious enough" that it would warrant a suspension, explaining: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

The deputy chairman of West Suffolk’s Conservative Association, Any Drummond, jokily told PA that he was looking forward to seeing the former health secretary take on the famous eating trials on the show, saying: "I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me that."

According to sources, Matt sees joining the show as an opportunity to promote his charity campaigns, including one for dyslexia.

Taking to Twitter to discuss, Nadine Dorries said: "At least he doesn't have to worry about George Osborne in No10 waiting to remove his whip when he gets back!" Others were quick to discuss his upcoming TV appearance on social media, with one writing: "Given his track record, it's very brave of Matt Hancock to go on a show that uses hidden cameras," while another added: "Ant and Dec finding out they won't need to say who's doing the bush tucker challenge because they and everyone else knows it'll be Matt Hancock!"

A third person wrote: "Matt Hancock appearing on I’m a Celebrity!! Wtf?! He will be voted for every single trial! The Twitter jokes are already immense. And he’s had the whip withdrawn? There’s so much news coming through I can’t cope!"

