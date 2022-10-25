I'm A Celebrity first contestant revealed - see who it is! We can't wait!

The first contestant heading into the jungle for this year's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been revealed as radio DJ Chris Moyles.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity shares first look at new series as show returns to Australia

The 48-year-old was spotted after landing at Brisbane airport and was heard saying "it should be nice" in the jungle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to the series?

When asked if he was looking forward to his stint in Australia, he said: "It should be nice, fingers crossed anyway."

Questioned if he was scared of jungle creatures such as snakes and spiders, he joked: "There's lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright," according to The Mirror.

He then added: "I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I'm A Celebrity. I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow."

MORE: Mike Tindall to become first royal to head to I'm A Celebrity?

MORE: I’m a Celebrity 2022: rumoured contestants so far

The remaining celebrities in the 2022 line-up have yet to be revealed but there have been a few big names floated in news reports in recent weeks, including Mike Tindall! Earlier this month, it was reported that Mike Tindall had signed up to take part in the show, though the news has not been confirmed either by Mike or ITV.

Chris Moyles was spotted at Brisbane airport

Other stars reportedly set to join the cast include singer Boy George and comedian Seann Walsh.

The news of Chris' involvement in the series comes just weeks after the show released a first-look glimpse at the upcoming season.

In the video, shared on social media, presenting duo Ant and Dec can be seen jumping out of an airplane before the video pans to the two of them gearing up to land in the jungle with parachutes that read: "We're back!"

Ant and Dec will return as hosts

Fans immediately took to the replies underneath the post. One person said: "Love to see it," while another added: "The world is slowly returning."

A third fan wrote: "YESS I LOVE THISS!! I can't wait!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.