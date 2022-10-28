Mike Tindall and Princess Kate struggle with this relatable issue We wonder whether they've discussed it

Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall is taking part in I'm A Celebrity this year, and in a pre-show interview with The Sun, he revealed one aspect of the trying programme that he's not worried about.

"I've got three kids, so dealing with lack of sleep comes with the territory," the former rugby player said when he was asked what the biggest challenges he will face in the jungle are. In previous years, many campmates have claimed sleep evades them during the show due to creepy crawlies and uncomfortable hammocks.

Mike's sleeplessness is something Princess Kate can relate to. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess of Wales was heard discussing "lack of sleep" with troops when she and her husband visited an army training centre in Pirbright, Surrey.

While Mike isn't fazed by a lack of sleep, he is wary about his hunger levels.

"The hanger is always going to be the biggest thing you have got to worry about," he said.

Mike Tindall is most worried about being hungry in the jungle

He also fretted about being away from his wife and children, commenting: "It's probably one of the longest times we've been away completely with no communication. When you go away you still have communication, so that's obviously going to be the hardest bit."

"You've just got to get your head around doing what you're doing and try and win some stars and stuff and see where you go from there. I want to win stars because I want to eat!" he added.

Mike Tindall is fretting about not seeing his family

We can't wait to see how Mike gets on in the famous jungle!

