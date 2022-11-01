Mike Tindall reveals who convinced him to finally take part on I’m a Celebrity Can you guess who convinced Zara Tindall’s husband to take on the jungle?

Mike Tindall has opened up about his decision to finally sign up for I’m a Celebrity, admitting that he had been invited to take part in the show on several occasions.

Chatting to ITV, Princess Anne’s son-in-law revealed that it was actually his podcast co-star James Haskell who talked him into taking part in the show, explaining: "It is sinking in now that I am taking part. I am ready to rumble! I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part. The timing was right this year and Hask (James) did the show and he had been talking about it."

He continued: "I am eight years out of the game now so I am a bit more realistic about food, but I know James said the lack of food can sometimes be hard. But at least with the eating trials, you get food in you! It might not taste very nice but at least it is serving a purpose and giving you a protein intake. Bring on those challenges."

He also spoke briefly about his wife Zara Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, saying: "First and foremost, I will miss my family. I will miss my bed too and a nice breakfast." We’re wishing him plenty of good luck on his jungle adventure!

Mike is going into the jungle

The former rugby player has been joined by the likes of Scarlett Douglas, Hollyoaks star Owen Walker, Corrie star Sue Cleaver and Boy George.

Speaking about taking part on the show, Boy George said: "I watch I’m A Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life. I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture. I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that."

