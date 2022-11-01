Who is From Scratch star Zoe Saldana married to? The actress is a mother-of-three

Fans are loving Netflix's From Scratch. The new drama features Zoe Saldana in the leading role of Amy, a university graduate who decides to relocate to Italy from the US.

Upon arrival in the European country, Amy meets and falls in love with handsome chef, Lino. But how much do you know about Zoe's love life away from the show? Find out more here...

Who is Zoe Saldana's husband?

Zoe, who is also known for her role in Crossroads and Guardians of the Galaxy, is married to artist Marco Perego Saldana, who took her name after they wed. The couple were first reported to be dating in early 2013 when they were spotted kissing at an after party. Soon after, Zoe and Marco tied the knot in September at a private wedding.

Zoe's husband is an Italian artist and former soccer player. While growing up in Italy, he was selected to play for a professional team in Venice but he suffered a career-ending injury at the age of 21. It was then he decided to pursue his passion for art and relocated to the US.

Zoe Saldana is married to artist Marco Perego Saldana

Does Zoe Saldana have children?

Just over a year after the happy couple got married, Zoe and Marco welcomed twin boys named Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio on Thanksgiving Day in 2014.

Two years later, Zoe and Marco welcome their third son. Zen Anton Hilario was born in December 2016 and Zoe shared the first picture in February 2017. "Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen," she wrote on Instagram. "We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

Zoe has three children

Is Zoe Saldana fluent in Italian?

Zoe is multilingual and, like her character Amy in From Scratch, she is fluent in Italian. But Zoe's talents don't stop there, she can also speak Spanish and French.

Speaking about passing on their languages to their children, Zoe told Cosmo For Latinas: "Of course [our children] will speak the languages that we speak. My sisters and I grew up learning French and speaking English and Spanish, and because of that, we're able to understand Italian and Portuguese."

