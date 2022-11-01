Netflix have just cancelled this beloved show and fans have a lot to say about it The fantasy series is stopping after two seasons

Netflix users were feeling unhappy on Tuesday after it was reported that beloved fantasy series, Fate: The Winx Saga, has been cancelled after two seasons.

The news was shared on social media by the drama's showrunner Brian Young, who admitted the announcement was "tough" to share. "Hi all! This is not fun news to share," he began, adding: "But Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga."

Although a reason was not provided, Brian did explain how he knew fans would be devastated. "This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season," he continued.

"It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters."

Brian ended the statement with a hope of taking the show elsewhere: "I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully we'll see each other again in the future."

Fans were quick to take to social media to reflect on the announcement, and many are not happy about Netflix's decision. One person wrote: "I really don't understand Netflix. They cancel even the shows which are successful and have good ratings. They don't care about us at all."

A second noted: "I thought season two was successful and fans were saying it was renewed?? What happened?" As a third tweeted: "Season two was so much better than season one, it's really sad."

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of six fairies attending Alfea, "a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence."

