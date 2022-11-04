Grey’s Anatomy: will show end after Meredith Grey's exit? Do you think the show can carry on without Ellen Pompeo?

Grey’s Anatomy fans are certain that the show is set to end following the latest episode, which saw Meredith Grey decide to move to Boston to try and find a cure for Alzheimer's - and many fans called the decision the beginning of the end of the popular show.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "This is really the end of an era, and I truly don’t know how to process this. #greysanatomy," while another fan added: "She’s leaving this is the end of Meredith Greys on #GreysAnatomy this is everything I CAAAANT." A third person tweeted: "When Meredith Grey leaves Grey+Sloan, an era will definitely have ended. Nothing will remain. No member of M.A.G.I.C. Nothing will be the same anymore."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grey's Anatomy hits milestone 400 episodes

Another fan solemnly tweeted: "The beginning of the end of this great show has begun."

Ellen Pompeo is set to have a reduced role in season 19, and will appear in eight episodes while continuing to narrate each episode. Discussing her decision to take a step back, Kevin McKidd told E! News: "Ellen has been the captain of this ship all these years, and she’s about to start producing, so she needed to make room in her schedule for that.

Will the show end following Ellen's reduced role?

"The fact that she’s not leaving the show and is just gonna scale it back a bit—what I think is beautiful about it is that it still shows her love for the show."

\

Meredith is set to move to Boston

Ellen Pompeo has previously opened up about when she planned to leave the show, telling Variety back in 2020: "I didn’t ever think that I would stay on the show this long. It happened, and here I am. It’s been this incredible platform for me and allowed me to stay home with my kids so much and not travel and have the circus life of an actor.

"So I thought that it wasn’t the road less travelled, to stay on a television show for this many years, but actually it is the road less travelled. And so, that’s been ironic."

