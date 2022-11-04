Strictly's Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez put on the spot after Janette Manrara halts 'love fest' The Strictly duo are fan favourites this year

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez were accused of having a love fest by It Takes Two host Janette Manrara after she was forced to stop them from praising one another.

Speaking about their nerves before doing a live dance on Strictly Come Dancing, Helen said: "When we're waiting to go on and everyone else is going, 'It's fine it's fine', he's there going, 'Oh better get ready [for the dance off] Helen.'"

WATCH: Helen Skelton's children support her in adorable manner

In his defence, her dance partner Gorka said: "It's not winding you up, we don't know if we were going to be in the dance-off. I just try to keep my body ready for if I have to dance again. I like to put myself in the worst-case scenario and then if it's not the worst-case scenario it's good news."

With the final weeks away, Janette reminded them about the judges' comments about them giving "final vibes". To which, Helen replied: "I'm really superstitious so I don't even think about next week.

"I just think about Saturday one day at a time, so it was really lovely of her to say that and I appreciate it but I just want to work hard have a good time and learn. If they say something I can work on that's fine, anything else I just stick that in my back pocket, save that for a rainy day."

Helen and Gorka on It Takes Two

Gorka then added: "I just love the way she listens to everything I say and tries to take it on board and always does her best. On Saturday, in my honest opinion, it pays off because when she dances with me she makes it look effortless.

"That's what you want as a dancer, you know it's not easy but when you make it look easy you know something is working so I'm very proud of her and what she does."

"No, you're nicer than me!" Helen interjected as she playfully pushed him on the shoulder. In a bid to stop their play fighting, Janette remarked: "Oh stop it, it's a love fest!"

On Saturday, Strictly viewers will see Helen and Gorka perform the Jive to Janelle Monáe's Tightrope. "In seven weeks I've only seen her sweat twice," Gorka said of their training. "She has stamina for days, I think having three kids, she never stops, and doesn't give me breaks."

Helen added: "He makes me do a meditation app to calm down… He needs me to calm down." Janette then joked: "So, it's a partnership made in heaven then."

