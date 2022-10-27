Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler addresses 'abusive' social media messages after split The former couple parted ways in April

Helen Skelton's estranged husband Richie Myler has addressed his followers after receiving a barrage of negative comments on social media.

MORE: Strictly's Helen Skelton steals the limelight in gorgeous slinky cut-out gown

Revealing that his Instagram page is now private, the Leeds Rhinos rugby player revealed he will be keeping his personal life private as he removes his followers "one by one".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of hilarious Strictly rehearsal

"I've decided to put my profile private from now on," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "If you are on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me.

MORE: Helen Skelton makes raw confession about Richie Myler split - 'I don't see myself as a victim'

READ: Jayde Adams praises 'confident independent' Helen Skelton after candid confession

"I'm going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are a genuine rugby fan and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back! Thank you Richie."

It was recently revealed that Richie is having a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill - six months after he left his family home, which he shared with Helen and their three children.

Richie put this message out on social media

The former couple's shock split took place in April, four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The TV presenter had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years, and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

In a short statement confirming their separation at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

There's no denying Helen has fully immersed herself into this year's Strictly. Last week, the mum-of-three revealed it took some encouragement to take part.

The former couple parted ways in April

In a candid interview with The Telegraph, Helen shared: "I think it would have been disrespectful for me to have not done Strictly. For my family, who need to see me have a great time. It's not just for me. When you've got kids, if they're happy, you're happy."

Touching upon her recent heartache, Helen confessed she does not feel like "a victim" after her husband left the family home four months after they welcomed their third child.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.