The Daily Lowdown: Selena Gomez reveals heartbreak over new film

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Selena Gomez's 'heartbreak' over her new documentary and Harry Styles is forced to cancel his show.

Not only that, Rihanna comes under criticism for involving Johnny Depp in her upcoming Savage X Fenty show. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Selena Gomez has revealed she was left feeling 'heartbroken' while watching her very personal new film, My Mind and Me. The singer, who details her mental health journey as well as her battle with lupus in the documentary, admitted seeing different versions of herself broke her heart, adding that she wished she could hug herself while watching.

Selena's new film follows the star over six years of her life as she details personal moments and the trials and tribulations she's faced both physically and mentally. The star said she felt it was important she was honest and transparent with her fans about what she's been through. My Mind and Me is out on Apple TV now.

Harry Styles has been forced to cancel his LA show which was due to take place on Friday. The As it Was star announced that the scheduled performance at the Kia Forum would not go ahead as planned due to band illness. The superstar added that an abundance of caution had been taken while making the decision and that the show will now go ahead on Sunday 6 November.

Drake and 21 Savage have dropped their joint album. After announcing the record last month but postponing the release, the rap duo have now released Her Loss, a 16-track record that features work from both artists as well as an appearance from Travis Scott. Her Loss comes just a few months after Drake dropped Honestly Nevermind earlier this year which earned him his 11th no1 album on the billboard albums chart.

Rihanna is facing criticism from fans after it was reported that actor Johnny Depp would be making an appearance at the singer's Savage X Fenty fashion show. The Lift Me Up star's annual performance showing off her multi-million dollar brand's new line is said to feature a surprise appearance from the Pirates of the Caribbean star, a move that has not gone down well with fans following his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Many expressed their disapproval of involving the actor, including Years and Years star Olly Alexander who has said he won't be wearing the brand any longer. The show debuts on Prime Video next week and will also feature appearances from Burna Boy and Cara Delevigne.

And speaking of Rihanna the star is said to be in talks with Emily Eavis regarding a headline slot at next year's Glastonbury festival. The signer is on a comeback campaign after releasing her latest single Lift Me Up, her first in six years, as well as announcing her Superbowl half-time performance next February. Meanwhile Glastonbury released their first lot of tickets this week for next year's event which sold out in 22 minutes, however fans will get a second shot of getting their hands on some on Sunday when general sale goes ahead.

