The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift confirms the news we've all been waiting for

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Taylor Swift announcing the dates for her upcoming tour and the sad death of Migos star, Takeoff.

Not only that, Meghan Markle reveals Lili has reached a special milestone and Matt Hancock signs up for I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Taylor Swift has officially confirmed her brand new tour will hit the road in early 2023. The artist, who this week broke records after occupying every single spot in the Billboard top ten singles chart, appeared on Good Morning America to announce the news, revealed that the Eras Tour, will begin in Arizona next March. The Anti-Hero star also added a range of supporting artists who will be supporting her on the road including Haim, Beabadoobee, and Phoebe Bridgers. Tickets for the US stadium shows go on sale on November 18 but fans across the pond need not worry as Taylor promised international tour dates will be announced soon. We cannot wait.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Migos rapper Takeoff after his death. Twenty eight-year-old Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, in the early hours on Tuesday 1 November according to TMZ and was pronounced dead at the scene. Takeoff's fellow Migos star, Quavo was with him but was unharmed. The rapper was one of third of the hip-hop group alongside Quavo and Offset and was best-known for hits such as Bad and Boujee and Messy. Artists such as AJ Tracey and more have been paying tribute on social media, calling him an icon.

Elizabeth Debicki has opened up about feeling a "hurdle" on her first day on set of The Crown. The actress, who is portraying Princess Diana for the Netflix drama's fifth and sixth series, described her first day of filming as a "very strange, slow fall", and that she couldn’t believe it was happening. The star will be on screens soon opposite Dominic West and Imelda Staunton when season five drops on the 9 November. Meanwhile, Elizabeth is currently in Paris filming scenes for the sixth and final season which is expected to drop next year.

Meghan Markle has opened up about motherhood in a new episode of her podcast. Speaking to actress Pamela Adlon in this week's episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her youngest child, Lili, whom she shares with her husband Prince Harry has just started walking. The pair also opened up about feeling 'mum guilt' as she revealed details into the Sussex family's morning routine. Meanwhile, Meghan also opened up about how she found taking a British Citizenship test was difficult, adding that even Prince Harry didn't know the answers to many of the questions.

And former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has signed up to I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! ITV have not yet confirmed the news themselves, but it's been reported that the former Tory cabinet minister will head into the Australian jungle and enter as a late arrival on the reality show. It's also since been reported that Matt has since been suspended as a Conservative MP after signing up to the show, with the Conservative Chief Whip releasing a statement explaining the situation was serious enough to warrant his suspension of the whip with immediate effect.

