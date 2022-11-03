The Daily Lowdown: Harry Styles shares sweet message behind new movie My Policeman

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Harry Styles' new film, My Policeman, and BTS breaking a record.

Not only that, Selena Gomez has said she could tour next year and Jennifer Lawrence reveals a candid comment from Adele. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Harry Styles has opened up about his brand new role in My Policeman. The global superstar and actor, who is playing the leading role in the movie opposite The Crown's Emma Corrin, was speaking at the launch event this week when he made a candid comment about love and 'wasted time'. The Watermelon Sugar star added the hope audiences watching would take away the message that it's never too late to find your happiness. My Policeman is out on Prime Video on Friday.

BTS might not be making music right now, but they're still breaking record. The K-Pop group have officially made history after becoming the artists with the most Number One hits on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade. The seven-piece band, who have been recently exploring solo projects, have beaten the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake and Ariana Grande in the process when Billboard announced that BTS have had six no1s. hit tracks from the band include Dynamite, Butter and Life Goes On.

It looks like Selena Gomez could be in for a very busy 2023 as the singer has teased a new album and a tour. Speaking at the AFI festival in Los Angeles this week, the Lose You To Love Me singer told reporters that she is planning to hopefully release new material next year, before adding that she thinks she 'should' do a tour. Count us in! Meanwhile, Selena was at the film event celebrating the launch of her new documentary-film, My Mind & Me, which lands on Apple TV on Friday.

Rihanna is joined by the likes of Stormzy, Burna Boy and Future on the soundtrack for the new Black Panther film. It's been revealed that Stormzy, who is due to release new music later this month, has a new track titled Interlude on the album, meanwhile other stars like Pink Panthress and E-40 will appear too. It comes soon after Rihanna's tune, Lift Me Up, dropped last week, her first release in six years. The official soundtrack lands on 4 November, one week before the film's cinema release.

And actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed a very candid conversation she had with singer Adele. Jennifer revealed that Adele advised her not to appear in the 2016 movie Passengers. The Hunger Games star said that adele had told her at the time she thought space movies were the new vampire movies. Jennifer then stated that she now agrees with the Easy On Me singer, admitting she felt like she was reacting and not acting.

