The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran teases new album as he breaks another major record

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Ed Sheeran teasing his new album after breaking a major record.

Not only that, Mariah Carey's lawsuit is dropped and Stormzy is back with a bang. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Ed Sheeran has teased fans about his new music. The Bad Habits star took to Instagram to share a video thanking his fans after his hit song Shivers hit a billion streams on Spotify when he dropped some the exciting news about a new album. Ed didn't reveal too much detail, but the new record, thought to be called Subtract, will be out at some point in 2023. The announcement comes at the same time as Ed breaking yet another record, as he's become the first ever artist to have four albums chart inside the official albums chat top ten for a year. Go Ed!

Stormzy is coming back with a bang. The rapper is set to feature in a new BBC entertainment special to celebrate his return to music following a two-year break. The 45-minute special programme, which will air on 15 November, will see Stormzy perform three hits from his upcoming record at the prestigious Abbey Road studios in London, as well as sit down for an interview with radio legend Trevor Nelson. The special marks Stormzy's new music which comes in the form of his album, This Is What I Mean, which will be released on the 25 November.

Mariah Carey's lawsuit over her iconic track All I Want For Christmas Is You has been dropped. The singer was sued by a songwriter named Vince Vance who claimed that her 1994 festive track had ripped off his 1989 song of the same name, however, this week their legal team filed a motion to dismiss the case. The timing no doubt works out well for Mariah as the self-titled Queen of Christmas has officially declared the beginning of the festive season with a video on her social media showing off her signature whistle notes saying: It's time!

Migos' record label, Quality Control Music, have released a statement following the fatal shooting of Takeoff. The company shared words on Instagram stating they were broken hearted and deeply sad to be mourning the loss of their beloved brother, Kirsnick Khari Ball, otherwise known as Takeoff. The label condemned the senseless violence and the stray bullet that took the artists' life and that they are still process his death. Takeoff was shot dead at a Bowling Alley in Houston Texas on Tuesday at the age of 28.

And fans of Netflix show The Witcher have started a petition demanding Henry Cavill return to the show after the actor stepped down as the lead character. A petition on Change.org has racked up over 12,000 signatures from viewers who are keen for the Superman actor to return, who has since been replaced by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. Henry hasn't confirmed the reasons why he's leaving the netflix fantasy series, but it comes soon after the actor revealed on social media he's set to reprise his role as Superman in an upcoming sequel.

