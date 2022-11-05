Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel's new on-set photo has fans saying the same thing The Bridgerton star was in character as Queen Charlotte

Dearest reader, while we wait for our beloved Bridgerton to return for a third season, the show's account has been sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram, and the latest one includes Golda Rosheuvel – AKA Her Majesty Queen Charlotte.

Posting a picture of the iconic monarch alongside her many guards and servants, the regal photo was captioned: "Mirror, mirror, on the wall who is the fairest Queen of all?"

Sparking a reaction from Bridgerton fans, while many were keen to ask for updates on season three, there was another question, in particular, that came up continuously.

A fan favourite, several followers are asking about the Bridgerton spin-off show focused on Queen Charlotte, which was announced by the creators of the Netflix sensation last year.

"When are we getting the Queen Charlotte story?" wrote one. "But when will we see the fair Queen's love story?" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Waiting for the release date of her show."

A behind-the-scenes photo of Golda Rosheuvel in character as Queen Charlotte was shared on Instagram

The prequel titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to delve into the early years of the iconic queen's reign while also giving viewers a glimpse into Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury's backstories too.

In September, Netflix released an exclusive two-minute clip of the young character, played by India Amarteifio – and it looks amazing. The scene saw Charlotte encountering her future husband George for the first time while trying to climb a garden wall. In the credits, the release date was simply stated as 2023.

Netflix released the first look at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in September

Announcing the series last year, Netflix's global head of TV, Bela Bajaria, spoke in a statement that read: "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton."

"Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

