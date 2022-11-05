Craig Revel Horwood awards first 10 – but it's not what you think But it wasn't for a dance!

Craig Revel Horwood is known for being the strictest judge on Strictly Come Dancing, rarely getting out his ten paddle, but on Saturday he made an exception – but it wasn't for a dance!

Following Hamza Yassin's high-energy cha-cha-cha, which Craig only awarded a measly eight, Claudia Winkleman revealed that it would be This Morning icon Alison Hammond who would be reading out the terms and conditions. Alison injected her full-on personality into the bit, referencing her time on Strictly and entertaining audiences at home. Claudia even implored her to stay instead of heading off for I Can See Your Voice, and Tess echoed the sentiments.

But before she could move onto the next routine, she was interrupted by Craig who whipped out his ten paddle, sharing it was for Alison.

"That's for her, darling, we love you," the judge said.

Fans loved Alison's appearance, as one enthused: "Yeah, Craig! 10 for @AlisonHammond," and a second added: "I'm still trying to recover from the excitement of seeing Alison Hammond read out the terms and conditions."

A third commented: "@AlisonHammond it's a 10 from me," and a fourth penned: "@AlisonHammond you are a ray of bloody sunshine!! Thank you for cheering me up after an emotional day waiting on my puppy having another operation!"

It was Alison who impressed Craig

There has been plenty of drama off of the dancefloor this week as it emerged that Fleur East got a second chance at the dance-off following a stumble over a prop.

The decision was made because her routine hadn't properly started and the singer needed to be checked for injury, but some fans still thought it was a "fix".

